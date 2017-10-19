

Have you seen Michael Marotta?

The 15-year-old was last seen on Friday night (Oct 13th) in the Richmond Road area.

He is described as being white, 5'7 with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Michael is known to hang out at the Bayshore Mall.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext2355.