1 killed, 3 injured including toddler, after Hwy. 417 crash in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at the Kinburn Side Road interchange shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The crash site is located on the western edge of the city of Ottawa and about 15 kilometres south of Arnprior.
Ottawa Paramedics originally said four people were injured, but later updated to say one person was declared dead at the scene.
Two women were taken to hospital - one with critical injuries and another with serious injuries, according to spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.
One infant girl was also taken to hospital in serious condition.
Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says the crash involved two vehicles. Passengers inside the vehicle did not require extrication.
OPP have closed traffic in both direction and motorists are being rerouted.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers should plan alternate routes.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Attack on prison van in France kills 2 officers, inmate escapes
Armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others in an attack on a convoy in Normandy on Tuesday and an inmate escaped, officials said.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence for 10 years under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
1 killed, 3 injured including toddler, after Hwy. 417 crash in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
TLC cancels Moncton concert after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill
TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.
-
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
Toronto
-
2 people injured, one critically, following multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough involving a school bus
Two people have been injured, one critically, in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Scarborough.
-
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
-
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Montreal
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
Part of Highway 40 to close overnight for work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Part of Highway 40 in the West Island is expected to be closed overnight as work continues on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
-
Alleged theft near UQAM pro-Palestinian camp; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating the alleged theft of construction materials near the pro-Palestinian encampment at UQAM.
Northern Ontario
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Windsor
-
Missing 41-year-old woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 41-year-old woman.
-
Windsor murder suspect arrested after repeated bail violations
Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.
-
TLC show on May 16 cancelled at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced the TLC show scheduled for this week has been cancelled due to artist illness.
London
-
Contractor recounts frantic moments during fatal London, Ont. fire
One person is dead and a second is injured following a blaze in London’s northeast end. Nearly 30 firefighters on eight London Fire Department vehicles arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m.
-
Lawyers for former Canada World Junior hockey players facing sex assault charges make brief court appearance, case back in court in June
The lawyers for five former Canadian World Juniors hockey players charged with sexual assault appeared via Zoom in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday morning.
-
St. Clair Township still hoping to be part of Honda’s EV plants
St. Clair Township is still hoping to be in the mix for a Honda electric vehicle battery facility. Reports indicate the Niagara Region has landed one of the Honda battery plants, with an announcement expected on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
-
Guelph police make second arrest in baseball bat attack
A second Guelph man has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious assault in March that left the victim with two broken arms and a leg, Guelph police said Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Thunderstorm rocked Simcoe County with toonie-sized hail, downpours
Simcoe County was under a severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, toonie-sized hail, and heavy downpours on Monday.
-
Lottery ticket gift turns into $100,000 win for health care worker
A health care worker from Midland received an unexpected birthday surprise when a lottery ticket she was gifted turned into a life-changing windfall.
-
Skilled trades expo returns to Simcoe County
The Skilled Trades and Apprenticeship Expo returns to Simcoe County on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
-
These three Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of Canada's best
A trio of Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
Trial of Winnipeg serial killer hears testimony from DNA expert
A forensics expert has testified DNA of a victim of an admitted serial killer was found on a jacket but was not enough to determine the woman's identity.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief says actions against pro-Palestinian protest were 'prudent'
Calgary's top cop is standing by the officers involved in clearing a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary last week.
-
Four Calgary eateries make Canada's 100 Best restaurants list for 2024
Several Calgary eateries are among those featured on a new list of Canada's 100 Best restaurants for 2024.
-
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to bench Skinner as Pickard takes starter's net in morning skate
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making a change in net for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.
-
Man's death in fight ruled homicide after autopsy
The death of a man in a central Edmonton fight is being investigated as a homicide. A 34-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder.
-
Wanted (desperately): Secondary scoring by Oilers forwards
Can a National Hockey League coach play his top forwards half the game? Of course. It happened in the most recent Edmonton Oilers game when bench boss Kris Knoblauch ran stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl 29:42 and 29:04, respectively, over the 60 minutes played in Sunday's regulation 4-3 playoff loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Regina
-
Regina police seize over a kilo of cocaine, make 1 arrest in drug trafficking bust
One man is in custody following an investigation that saw over a kilogram of cocaine seized as well as an array of drug trafficking paraphernalia.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
-
'Brought the community together': Moose Jaw rallying behind Warriors in championship bid
The city of Moose Jaw is rallying behind its Warriors as they search for their first Western Hockey League (WHL) championship in franchise history.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community leaders come together to address growing violence, safety concerns
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
Vancouver
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
Wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., continues to rapidly grow
A wildfire in the community of Fort Nelson has significantly expanded as residents in British Columbia's northeast receive more mandatory evacuation orders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
-
Canada's best new restaurant is in Victoria, 20 B.C. restaurants make top 100 list
A B.C. establishment secured the No. 1 spot on Canada's Best New Restaurant list and a total of 20 made the country's top 100 for 2024.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.