1 killed, 3 injured including toddler, after Hwy. 417 crash in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at the Kinburn Side Road interchange shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The crash site is located on the western edge of the city of Ottawa and about 15 kilometres south of Arnprior.

Ottawa Paramedics originally said four people were injured, but later updated to say one person was declared dead at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital - one with critical injuries and another with serious injuries, according to spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

One infant girl was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says the crash involved two vehicles. Passengers inside the vehicle did not require extrication.

OPP have closed traffic in both direction and motorists are being rerouted.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers should plan alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.