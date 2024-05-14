Swim registration for City of Ottawa programs opens tonight

Summer registration for the City of Ottawa's popular swimming lessons and activities will open at 9 p.m.

Residents can already view the city's website for the list of available activities open to both children and adults.

"Make sure to update your wish list of preferred activities for easy access once registration opens," the city says.

The city recommends residents create an account on register.ottawa.ca or ensure you can log into your existing account before the start of registration to ensure a spot.

The cost of many recreational and cultural programs went up this year after council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in the 2024 budget.

Registration for all other non-aquatic recreation, cultural and virtual activates will open on Thursday at 9 p.m., including the Tony Graham Youth Workout Pass.

Residents can already browse the programs available at the city's website.