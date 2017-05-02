

CTV Ottawa





Four buildings in downtown Ottawa near Queen Street and O' Connor Street have been evacuated following a massive gas leak.

That includes the World Exchange Tower and Heritage Place at 155 Queen.

The loud hissing noise of a gas leak can be heard as emergency crews keep traffic and people away from the scene.

The smell of gas was noticed throughout the downtown core and even blocks away in the Byward Market.

People in the area are now being moved blocks away to Elgin Street.

CTV's Nicole Green told CFRA Radio that she heard a loud noise from a construction crew and saw workers running away from the scene.

So far, there is no word of injuries.

Ottawa Fire, Police and Paramedics are all on scene.

More to come...

Queen closed from Elgin to O'Connor - gas leak. Duration unknown. Avoid area and use other routes. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 2, 2017

Albert closed from Elgin to O'Connor - gas leak. Duration unknown. Avoid area and use other routes. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 2, 2017

Crowd on Sparks Street has thinned out. Smell of gas still prominent. And the sound of the gas leak. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/GG3wrLHFxG — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

Buildings on Sparks Street (100 and 86) have been evacuated. Workers say they have been told to go home for the day. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vvKmhnMSaz — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

Traffic already getting chaotic downtown as people try to figure how to get home @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/RliesanTUl — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Scene from the gas leak at Wellington and O'Connor. Can hear hissing. Smell of gas really bad @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/4E5DLP2DNW — Matt Skube (@mattskubeCTV) May 2, 2017

Police now evacuating all the way to Elgin on sparks @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/lrWwgPuXaR — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Gas Leak in #Ottawa @OttFire orders people to avoid the area. Slater, Queen, Metcalfe, Sparks, Gas may not be turned off til after 3pm — John Ruttle (@JohnRuttlectv) May 2, 2017

gas will not be turned off for at least an hour says Ottawa Fire. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) May 2, 2017

At metcalfe and sparks. They are evacuating more buildings. @ctvottawa #ottnews — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

Gas leak in downtown Ottawa. Four buildings evacuated, people being told to move back to Elgin St. @ctvottawa @CatherineCTV — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) May 2, 2017

Thousands outside after several downtown buildings evacuated in massive gas leak. Sparks & Elgin @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vyEcW5Abec — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) May 2, 2017

@ctvottawa No photos but I was just evacuated from 155 Queen street and it's mayhem! You could smell the gas and hearing the loud hissing. — Julie O'Hara (@BebeJules) May 2, 2017

Downtown Ottawa buildings evacuated due to gas leak

https://t.co/TRWE8mTMro pic.twitter.com/bJnF3AhmkF — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) May 2, 2017

I’ve never heard anything so loud as what is happening at Queen and O’Connor. Stunk of gas as well. Deafening noise. People calm, others ran — ottguy (@ottguy) May 2, 2017

Can smell gas from the leak on Queen Street all the way from the ByWard Market. Heading to leak site now. #ottnews — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) May 2, 2017

.@ctvottawa camera man Jim O'Grady is on scene where a gas leak at Queen and O'Connor has forced evacuations of several nearby buildings. pic.twitter.com/ot8jQ5nTG0 — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) May 2, 2017

.@ctvottawa @OttawaCitizen gas leak at O'Conner and Queen. Gas smelled at 16th floor. Gas seen spewing out of hole by excavator. pic.twitter.com/6izl1SvlPR — joelcrawford (@joelcrawford) May 2, 2017