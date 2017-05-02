Four buildings in downtown Ottawa near Queen Street and O' Connor Street have been evacuated following a massive gas leak.

That includes the World Exchange Tower and Heritage Place at 155 Queen.

The loud hissing noise of a gas leak can be heard as emergency crews keep traffic and people away from the scene.

The smell of gas was noticed throughout the downtown core and even blocks away in the Byward Market.

People in the area are now being moved blocks away to Elgin Street.

CTV's Nicole Green told CFRA Radio that she heard a loud noise from a construction crew and saw workers running away from the scene.

So far, there is no word of injuries.

Ottawa Fire, Police and Paramedics are all on scene.

More to come...