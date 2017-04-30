

CTV Ottawa





The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were joined by the Patrouille de France, the jet aerobatic team of France’s Air Force, at Aero150 in Gatineau today.

The two teams shared the sky Saturday and Sunday to commemorate both Canada’s 150th anniversary, as well as the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge.

Organizers said the jets have not been side by side since 1986.

“It was a very special opportunity when the Patrouille de France are over here for a tour of North America and we were offered this one time spot in Canada for a show,” said Girvan Patterson, the show’s Marketing Director.

As always, over this time the two forces have remained close.

“These fraternity of arms between the Canadian and the French is a good away to celebrate, to remember those who have fallen together in France in First World War, and Second World War,” said Nicolas Chapuis, the Ambassador for France to Canada.

Both the Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France are expected to fly over Parliament Hill on Monday at 10:45a.m.