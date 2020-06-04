OTTAWA -- A 15-year-old Amherstview resident is facing charges of child pornography and bestiality after police say an inappropriate video was shared on social media.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers with the OPP Lennox and Addington County Detachment and Kingston Police launched an investigation on June 3 following complaints about a video shared online.

Police say as the result of the investigation, the teen is charged with bestiality, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In a statement, the OPP says, “police would like to remind the public that the distribution of this type of material, parts of or in whole, on social media, private messaging or email constitutes a criminal offence. There is no further animal welfare concern.”

Amherstview is near Kingston.