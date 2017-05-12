

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Syrian refugees who have found their way to Canada are now finding their way into the Canadian workforce.

Here in Ottawa, a unique program is matching employers looking for skilled workers with the workers who have the skills they need.

Things are literally looking up for a group of Syrian refugees at the main building for the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO).

They are taking a course called "working at heights." It's a requirement of their new job with an Ottawa company called Tangent Building Systems.

Among the many unique aspects of this program called RAISE or Refugee and Immigrant Support to Employment, offered through the OCISO, is that the owner of Tangent Building Systems, Gus Awada, speaks Arabic himself.

Awada says his Lebanese parents were once immigrants themselves; that it is time to give back.

“We have a large community that's entered in Ottawa,” Awada says during a break in the course, “and if we can help, they will contribute and they will integrate and it will be a win-win for everyone involved.”

So, Awada has hired 5 Syrian refugees, including Ahmad Alarat.

“It's very important for me to have this job in Canada,” Alarat says through an interpreter, “to establish myself and my abilities and support my family as well.”

Alarat had experience in Syria before he came to Canada, running a small business and hiring employees.

The work site for Tangent Building Systems is English so this program will offer on-site language training. The new hires are expected to work hard at it.

“I practice English,” says Bassel Alismail, “I know the Canadian, I know the work here in Canada.”

Howanes Mirakian is one of the program's early success stories. His background in jewelry making in Syria helped land a job rolling dough at the Ottawa Bagel Shop and Deli.

“He was dexterous and good with his hands and willing and able to work,” says Ottawa Bagel Shop and Deli owner Liliana Piazza, “so we were willing to hire him.”

For Mirakian, it has given him stability, a sense of community and some money for his expanding family.

“I am happy to find a job here in Ottawa, this beautiful city,” he says, “I like this city very much.”

Back at the training course, Awada's new hires are anxious to get on the job, learning how to correctly attach a harness for the work they will do high about the ground. After what they've been through, heights are the least of their concerns.

“Are you afraid of going up high at all?,” Bassel Alismail is asked. “No,” he laughs, “It's okay with me.”