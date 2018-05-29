A moist quick-bread with a crunchy brown sugar-cinnamon topping, this can also be made into muffins. The loaf will keep well, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 days. Or wrap and freeze for up to 3 months.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Servings: 18

Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

2 Ontario Eggs

1 cup (250 mL) apple juice

1/3 cup (75 mL) butter, melted

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

2 cups (500 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Rhubarb (12 oz/375 g, about 6 stalks)

Topping:

2 tbsp (25 mL) packed brown sugar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cinnamon

Preparation

In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In medium bowl, beat eggs; stir in apple juice, butter and vanilla; stir into dry mixture just until combined. Stir in rhubarb just until evenly distributed. Spoon into greased 9- x 5-inch (2 L) loaf pan.

Topping: In small bowl, combine brown sugar with cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over batter. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 60 to 65 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes. Turn out of pan and let cool completely on rack.

Variation:

Muffins: Spoon batter into 18 greased muffin cups; sprinkle with topping. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool as directed.

Nutrients per serving

Protein: 3.0 grams

Fat: 5.0 grams

Carbohydrates: 25.0 grams

Calories: 157