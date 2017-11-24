

CTV Ottawa





It's here, Black Friday! The deep discount day that many prepare for weeks in advance. It's a chance for retailers to kick-off the holiday season and shoppers get ready to knock elbows or more to get a prized gift or possession at the cheapest price possible.

Here in Ottawa, Best Buy is opening at 6 a.m. and offering up door-crashing block buster sales. The Rideau Centre opens at 8 a.m. In recent years, retailers have started sales even earlier than Black Friday to avoid the one-day craze that has resulted in mayhem south of the border.

With Black Friday becoming more popular, the term is morphing into Black November. More retailers are launching sales (or at least, their websites) like Amazon, Walmart and eBay for trigger-happy shoppers hoping to get their buying done ahead of time.

So whether you brave the malls and stores or decide to click your way through your shopping list, have fun and good luck with the discounts.