Gatineau youth in custody after police chase
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 12:53PM EDT
A 15-year-old boy is in Gatineau police custody after a police pursuit Thursday evening.
Police say it began around 9:40 p.m. when officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen on St. Louis Street.
When the officers approached the vehicle, it fled.
The car struck a parked vehicle along St. Louis, hen the driver tried to flee on foot at Goyette and Fournier.
He was caught by pursuing officers.
The youth is facing charges of auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and dangerous driving.