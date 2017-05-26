

A 15-year-old boy is in Gatineau police custody after a police pursuit Thursday evening.

Police say it began around 9:40 p.m. when officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen on St. Louis Street.

When the officers approached the vehicle, it fled.

The car struck a parked vehicle along St. Louis, hen the driver tried to flee on foot at Goyette and Fournier.

He was caught by pursuing officers.

The youth is facing charges of auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and dangerous driving.