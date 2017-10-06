

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say two Ottawa men and one Gatineau man are facing human trafficking charges in connection with two separate investigations.

Both began in July.

The first began when a young woman approached the Human Trafficking Unit with allegations.

25-year-old Madani Ba, of Gatineau, has been charged and will be in court Saturday. He's charged with Financial Trafficking in a Person by Exercising Control, Procuring a Person over 18 years, and Trafficking in Persons over 18 years by Recruiting.

The second investigation began in mid-July when one of the alleged victims was identified.

28-year-old Kyle Wilson and 24-year-old Rochelet Davilma, both of Ottawa, were arrested and charged and appeared in court in September. They are each facing charges of Financial/Material Benefit from another person’s Sexual Services, Trafficking in a Person by Exercising Control, and Advertising another Person’s Sexual Services.

Police believe, in both cases, there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.