Risk of rain in Ottawa on Tuesday with temperatures of 20 C

You may want to bring the umbrella with you today, as showers continue to linger around the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers to end this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 20 C.

Partly cloudy tonight, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 12 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 8 C.

Air quality

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index shows Ottawa's air quality will remain at "low risk" today.

There are concerns smoke from wildfires burning in western Canada would blow into Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday night and Tuesday.