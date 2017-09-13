

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will cost you a little less to fill up your gas tank today.

Prices dropped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight. According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling at $1.11.3 and $1.14.9 a litre at several stations.

Analyst Dan McTeague says the price drop is because refineries have switched to their winter fuel.

Refineries in Canada and the United States switch to winter blended gasoline for the winter, which is cheaper to produce.

Gas prices in Ottawa jumped 30 cents a litre earlier this month after Hurricane Harvey forced the shutdown of several refineries along the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.

All refineries are expected to be back up and running over the next week.