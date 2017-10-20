

Former NHLer Eric Lindros was in Ottawa Thursday to take part in the first annual Rowan’s Legacy Symposium.

The event was in honour of Rowan Stringer, a 17-year-old rugby player from Ottawa who died after multiple head injuries.

The event was hosted at the University of Ottawa Brain and Mind Institute. It included a discussion with healthcare professionals, athletes, coaches, as well as community members about concussion awareness and education.

Stringer was also the inspiration for Rowan's Law, Canada's first concussion legislation. Members of the Rowan's Law Advisory Committee were at the symposium to discuss the report and to encourage other provinces to develop similar legislation.