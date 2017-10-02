

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says a barn, that had held roughly 1,000 bales of hay, will need to be demolished, after a fire erupted Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the barn on Dominion Springs Drive, near Kinburn Side Road, at around 2:23 p.m. Flames could be seen throughout the building.

The 100’ x 20’ barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. No other buildings were affected.

Firefighters and equipment from Mississippi Mills, Almonte and Pakenham also arrived on scene to help. No one has been reported hurt at this time.

Officials say, however, that heat stress is a risk for firefighters on the scene, and they’ve been given regular breaks to cool off and rehydrate. The Salvation Army was on scene providing beverages and food and Ottawa Paramedics arrived to monitor the firefighters’ condition.

The cause of the fire and a dollar loss estimate have yet to be determined. An investigator has been dispatched