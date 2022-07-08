North Grenville, Ont. woman charged with sexual assault

A North Grenville, Ont. woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 years old.

Grenville County OPP say they received information in April about allegations of sexual assault involving a local business owner.

On Thursday, they arrested Sarah Piche, 43, and charged her with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

She was released and is due in court in Brockville at a later date.

Police say they are concerned there may have been similar incidents involving other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP.