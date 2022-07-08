North Grenville, Ont. woman charged with sexual assault
North Grenville, Ont. woman charged with sexual assault
A North Grenville, Ont. woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 years old.
Grenville County OPP say they received information in April about allegations of sexual assault involving a local business owner.
On Thursday, they arrested Sarah Piche, 43, and charged her with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.
She was released and is due in court in Brockville at a later date.
Police say they are concerned there may have been similar incidents involving other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting has been located
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe 'horrifically disturbing': Trudeau
The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister during a campaign speech is "horrifically disturbing" and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Atlantic
-
‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' on massive outage while apologizing for letting customers down
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
People flock to cafés scouring for internet during massive Rogers outage
People are scrambling to find internet access amid a massive Rogers outage Friday morning that is affecting wireless, cable and internet customers across the country.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Montreal
-
Habs take centre, defenceman in round 2 of NHL Entry Draft
The Montreal Canadiens and the rest of the league get set for round two of the NHL Entry Draft after a wild first round.
-
Kahnawake pow-wow returns — here's what you need to know
This weekend, the Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow returns to the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Quebec employers trained on how to 'seduce' people over 60 back to work
In an effort to convince experienced workers to stay at work or go back to work, the Quebec Employers' Council is launching something called the "60-69 Seduction" project. This effort will be crucial in light of the labour shortage, they said.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-born drag queen performing debut album at Italian Festival
Non-binary drag queen Carmen Dior is returning to Sudbury to headline the Caruso Club's annual Italian Festival on Friday night.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
-
Spike in costs likely to delay relocation of Sault transit terminal
Bids to relocate the transit terminal in Sault Ste. Marie are much higher than forecast and should be rejected, says a report headed to city council next week.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
CBSA says some travellers may not be able to use ArriveCAN due to Rogers outage
Travellers may be impacted Friday by the ongoing Rogers network outage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' on massive outage while apologizing for letting customers down
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief says string of violence is concerning, but not new
In the wake of a string of violent attacks at The Forks, Winnipeg's police chief says while any assault is concerning, the violence is not new.
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
-
Police searching for suspects in high-speed St. Boniface chase and carjacking
Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a high-speed chase in St. Boniface Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Charity road hockey event raises funds for children's cancer care in Waterloo region
The event supports Scotland's Yard, a local initiative dedicated to bringing pediatric cancer care closer to home.
-
Police make arrest in McLennan Park sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault reported in Kitchener’s McLennan Park Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after a pandemic-related absence.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week
Happy Calgary Stampede! Your Stampede Parade morning (and evening) forecast!
-
Unemployment rate continues to drop in Alberta, labour minister says
The Alberta government says the province is on the right track when it comes to labour after reports showed another month of gains, resulting in more than 200,000 new jobs since January 2021.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting has been located
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
-
Final walk for missing Sask. Indigenous woman begins as search for information continues
Family and supporters of a missing Saskatchewan woman gathered at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters Friday morning to start their fourth and final walk in her honour.
Edmonton
-
Rogers clients who need EPS asked to use landline or visit station amid outage
Rogers clients who need to contact Edmonton police are advised to use a landline or visit a station as the Canada-wide outage continues Friday. A massive outage is affecting Rogers customers across Canada, including mobile services, internet connectivity.
-
Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested after Victoria School was broken into early Friday morning.
-
For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language
Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer Victor Cui announced Friday the franchise's July 22 home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be broadcast live in Cree.
Vancouver
-
Man who was once B.C.'s most senior officer of the legislature sentenced in spending scandal
A man at the centre of one of the biggest spending scandals in the history of politics in British Columbia has been sentenced.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | B.C. health officials to provide update on second COVID-19 boosters
The province is expected to lay out plans for second boosters, or fourth doses, of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday afternoon.
-
Death penalty concerns delay Thailand extradition for man held 1,200 days in B.C. custody
A man wanted for murder in Thailand has asked to be released from custody as Canadian officials seek assurances he wouldn't face the death penalty if extradited – a process that has already dragged on for nearly two years.
Regina
-
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting has been located
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Wascana Pool on track to reopen in 2023
The $16.5 million Wascana Pool renewal project is on track to be completed in 2023, the City of Regina said in a news release.