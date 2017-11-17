

CTV Ottawa





Breaking: Ottawa Police are on the scene of a shooting in Ottawa's west end. Ottawa Paramedics say one male has suffered a gun shot wound and is now in hospital in stable condition. The call came in at 7:06 am to Monterey Drive in Nepean. There are road closures in the area. Abingdon Drive and Guthrie Street are both closed at Monterey for the investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available. Tune into CTV Morning Live, CTV Ottawa and News Talk radio 580 CFRA.