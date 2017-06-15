Crews responding to second-alarm south end house fire
Ottawa Fire says calls came in reporting flames at the home around 2 a.m.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:44AM EDT
Ottawa Fire was on the scene of a second-alarm fire in the city's south end early Thursday morning.
Calls came in reporting flames at the home at 1281 Parkhill Circle around 2 a.m.
A fire spokesperson says on twitter the blaze has since been declared under control.
Salvage operations are now underway.
The main body of fire has been extinguished on Parkhill. Crews are overhauling and salvage operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/QUoYhG1Eac— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 15, 2017
