Canada’s so-called ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’ have set up shop in the nation’s capital.

Marc and Jodie Emery opened the first Cannabis Culture store in Ottawa on Wednesday at 391 Bank St., between Waverley and Lewis streets, just a drive away from Parliament Hill.

The couple have been longtime activists for the legalization of marijuana in Canada and have opened a dozen stores across Canada.

Jodie Emery led protestors on Parliament Hill this morning, demanding the government legalize marijuana. Emery and the protestors then marched to the new Bank St. location for its opening.

Marc Emery did not join his wife for the opening as a Brantford Cannabis Culture shop was raided by police Tuesday night. Emery went to the shop Wednesday morning to protest against the raid. Emery reopened the shop today only to be greeted by police once again.

The Emerys were arrested in Montreal last month when they tried to open six shops and were released the following day.

Ottawa police have raided several cannabis shops throughout the city which have reopened in the days following.

On their website, the Emerys claim they are "defending the civil liberties and freedom of cannabis consumers, growers, and providers by campaigning to end unjust criminalization and persecution.”