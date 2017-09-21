

CTV Ottawa





It’s a day of learning, sharing and storytelling in support of the Elizabeth Bruyère hospital.

Bruyère Life-Changing Day, underway until 7 p.m. Thursday, is a chance to learn more about the hospital and its inspiring patients.

Bruyère helps those in need of sub-acute, geriatric or palliative care. The Life-Changing campaign is a $30 million campaign to help reinvent how healthcare is being delivered.

Full coverage on CTV Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA includes inspiring patient stories and healthy aging tips from experts.

To help change lives you can call 613-738-2372 or donate online.