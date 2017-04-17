

Isabelle Dallaire is a model contestant, both literally and figuratively.

The 28-year-old from Gatineau is a contestant in an online search for a plus-size model, run by Montreal-based clothing retailer, Addition Elle.

The winner will receive a 1 year professional contract with Whilhelmina Models, an opportunity to walk in the Addition Elle runway show at New York Fashion week, a chance to appear in the Addition Elle Fall 2017 photoshoot and a $1,000 shopping spree.

As of Monday evening Dallaire was also had the most votes in the fan favourite category, leading contestants from across Canada and the U.S., despite the fact her modeling experience is, shall we say, limited.

“I have none. I have no modelling experience at all,” she laughs. “I just did it for myself. I just tried it and said let's see where it can bring me, you know? So I did it. But I have no professional picture at all. So it's all new for me right now."

Still, there is something about the video Dallaire submitted to the contest that is commanding attention, and garnering votes. The contest is set up so the top five, according to contest judges, plus the fan’s choice will make it into the finals.

Dallaire, a project manager at La Cité Collégiale, says she initially entered the contest to boost her own self-confidence. But she now realizes how it can be an inspiration to others. “Because I’m a nobody, and I can do that. I can try it and I did it,” she says. “And I hope it inspires other women.”

Voting continues until Thursday, April 20th on the Addition Elle contest website.