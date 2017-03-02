

CTV Ottawa





A Gatineau woman is dead after a head-on crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.

The crash happened on County Road 17 just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2017.

OPP says the woman's eastbound van collided with a westbound van on a curve. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Three passengers in the woman's van were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.