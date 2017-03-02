A Gatineau woman has died after a head-on crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.
Police closed a section of County Road 17 following a fatal head-on crash on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2017.
A Gatineau woman is dead after a head-on crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.
The crash happened on County Road 17 just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2017.
OPP says the woman's eastbound van collided with a westbound van on a curve. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.
Three passengers in the woman's van were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
