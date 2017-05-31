

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a 58-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after falling down a staircase in Hintonburg.

Paramedics were called to an area of Wellington Street West, near Parkdale, around 3:18 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived, having suffered a critical head injury.

Paramedics say, due to the seriousness of the man's injury, they had to perform "aggressive airway management" to help stabilize him, and had to access his bloodstream by inserting a needle into his tibia to deliver medication.

Once the man was safely removed from the stairs, he was rushed to the Trauma Centre.