58-year-old man in critical condition after falling down staircase in Hintonburg
Ottawa Paramedics treated a man for a critical head wound in Hintonburg Wednesday. (File photo)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 5:38PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a 58-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after falling down a staircase in Hintonburg.
Paramedics were called to an area of Wellington Street West, near Parkdale, around 3:18 p.m. Wednesday.
The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived, having suffered a critical head injury.
Paramedics say, due to the seriousness of the man's injury, they had to perform "aggressive airway management" to help stabilize him, and had to access his bloodstream by inserting a needle into his tibia to deliver medication.
Once the man was safely removed from the stairs, he was rushed to the Trauma Centre.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Convicted killer Karla Homolka spent time in Montreal elementary school
- Ottawa Police to join panel to help improve response to sexual assaults, domestic violence
- Kingston, Ont., man spent 3 hours locked in trunk of ex-girlfriend's car: police
- Construction not going away for Canada Day
- Ottawa man charged with child pornography offense