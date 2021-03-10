Advertisement
Ottawa man facing child pornography charges
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:46PM EST
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges.
Ottawa police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched a proactive investigation in February, which led to information that child pornography had been uploaded from a Kanata residence.
Timothy Carrigan of Ottawa is charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
Police say Carrigan was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.