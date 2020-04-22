OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says limited yard work services will be permitted starting May 1.

Businesses that do lawn maintenance and landscaping have been operating on an emergency basis during the COVID-19 pandemic but, as of next Friday, additional work for health and safety reasons will be allowed under City by-laws.

"Landscaping and lawn care businesses that are providing services strictly for safety, security or sanitation purposes will be allowed as of May 1. These services include lawn cutting, dethatching, rolling, clearing yard and garden debris and aeration," the City says.

All other landscaping activities, including for aesthetic reasons only, or that involve interlock, fences and decks, will remain prohibited until new orders from the Province of Ontario lift those restrictions.

The City is advising landscaping businesses to follow health and safety precautions including maintaining physical distancing while at work and keeping no more than five workers on site at a time. Workers are encouraged to wear masks.