

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are seeking a suspect in an attempted sexual assault in Little Italy.

Police have released an image of a man they believe was involved in an attempted assault around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 2nd in the area of Preston Street and Young Street.

A 22 year old female was waiting for an OC Transpo bus at this location in the early morning hours when she was approached by an unknown male who grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the nearby bushes and attempted to sexually assault her. Two passersby intervened and the suspect fled on foot Westbound along Young Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, tanned complexion, 30-35 years of age, approx. 5'10, average build with a beer belly. Suspect had indents at both temples. He had slanted crooked eyes and slanted crooked teeth. The suspect was wearing a black fitted ball cap with a red design and red under the brim, black T-shirt with red design on the front and black shorts with black shoes.

If anyone witnessed this event or sees a male matching this description in the area they are asked to call The Ottawa Police tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760