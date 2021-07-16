OTTAWA -- If you want to celebrate Ottawa entering Step 3 of Ontario's economic reopening plan today with a COVID-19 vaccine dose, you can walk into a city clinic to get a first or second dose.

The city of Ottawa has 2,477 walk-in appointments available Friday at clinics across the city for people who need a first or second dose.

Here are the locations and number of appointments available:

Canadian Tire Centre: 94

Eva James Community Centre: 383

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park: 26

Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A+B: 182

Nepean Sportsplex – Rink: 281

Orleans YMCA: 192

Ottawa City Hall: 260

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex: 1,122

Community clinics are open for first and second dose drop-ins between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

The city is urging people to move up their September and October vaccine appointments so they can be fully vaccinated.

Wondering where you can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today?

Check out the availability at select #OttCity community clinics that are accepting drop-ins for first and second doses for residents ages 12 and older.

Residents are able to receive a second dose at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), and at least eight weeks after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.

To cancel your September or October appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.