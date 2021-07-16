Advertisement
You can drop in to these Ottawa clinics to receive a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose today
Health-care worker Thi Nguyen administers Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- If you want to celebrate Ottawa entering Step 3 of Ontario's economic reopening plan today with a COVID-19 vaccine dose, you can walk into a city clinic to get a first or second dose.
The city of Ottawa has 2,477 walk-in appointments available Friday at clinics across the city for people who need a first or second dose.
Here are the locations and number of appointments available:
- Canadian Tire Centre: 94
- Eva James Community Centre: 383
- Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park: 26
- Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A+B: 182
- Nepean Sportsplex – Rink: 281
- Orleans YMCA: 192
- Ottawa City Hall: 260
- University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex: 1,122
Community clinics are open for first and second dose drop-ins between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.
The city is urging people to move up their September and October vaccine appointments so they can be fully vaccinated.
Residents are able to receive a second dose at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), and at least eight weeks after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.
To cancel your September or October appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.