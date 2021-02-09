OTTAWA -- Would your bubble be better with brie, sharper with cheddar or ‘gooder’ with gouda?

If it’s been a long time since your last wine and cheese, Ottawa’s Savvy Company is inviting you to enjoy artisanal cheeses and Ontario wines at home, on Family Day.

It’s not actually a wine and cheese, but a Cheese Fondue Party.

If you think you need a little in-house party, presto: this online soirée with a retro flare celebrates contemporary, local flavours.

“This fun event will be ‘legendairy,’ says Debbie Trenholm, the owner of Savvy Company. “It’s a party that everyone can dip into: a fun family-friendly dinner party or a romantic date night with your Valentine. Either way you’ll be treated to really good cheese fondue, wines, craft cide and live music.”

“The response has been overwhelming. So many people want to support local and are wishing to access products that are hard to come by. And cheese fondue is a different kind of meal to have at home. “

Trenholm has been so excited about the response, she is planning on holding monthly fondue parties.

To join in on this online event, (there is room for 100 on the Zoom and there about 10 spots remained as of Tuesday afternoon) Trenholm says to simply order the Savvy Cheese Fondue Party Pack containing the ingredients you’ll need for this flavour-filled evening.

“You can pick & choose to add on other goodies too.”

Trenholm suggests this is also a way so send some February love to a friend.

'First' Cheese Fondue Details

DATE: Monday February 15, 2021 – Family Day!

TIME: 6:30pm

The Savvy Cheese Fondue Party Pack includes:

Exclusive Party Pass with the Zoom details & ‘secret password’

Ready-to-Melt Cheese Fondue Pack from Fromagerie La Station – a Quebec cheesemaker we’ve recently featured in our Savvy Cool Curds cheese-o-month club. They make a special blend of their three signature artisan cheeses made with organic cows milk. This fondue is much better than the typical Swiss fondue recipe. Each package is a perfect meal for two people.

A selection of outstanding Ontario wines & craft ciders curated by our Sommeliers (non-alcoholic option available too). Choice of three, six bottles or more…from every corner of Ontario.

Sweet treats: Finish dinner with these decadent goodies – Toffee & Dark Chocolate Bar by Hummingbird Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel & Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn made by YOW Popcorn

And front row seats for the live musical performance by The Blind & The Beautiful internationally renowned Ottawa musicians – Lucas & Megan Haneman. Their acoustic funky blues roots tunes may even have you up & dancing off the fondue calories!

The basic cost for the Family Day Fondue event is $89.

Savvy Company specializes in creating social experiences while discovering Canadian wine, craft ciders & artisan cheese.

“We are open for business & delivering the really good stuff to doorsteps everywhere in Ontario. Savvy sources and showcases Canadian wines, ciders and cheeses, and we deliver them to your front door,” says Trenholm.

This was Savvy’s business model pre-pandemic, and it has, for obvious reasons, become increasingly successful.