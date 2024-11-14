Above-normal temperatures expected in Ottawa heading into the weekend

OTTAWA
    Sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa over the next four days, just in time for the arrival of Santa Claus this weekend.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine through to the weekend, with temperatures hitting 9 C on Saturday for the Help Santa Toy Parade.

    It will be mainly sunny today. High 4 C.

    Clear tonight. Low -3 C.

    Sunshine continuing on Friday. High 6 C.

    Saturday will be sunny. High 9 C.

    Sunday will be sunny with a high of 7 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday evening during the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -3 C.

    This weekend's Santa Claus parades

    Saturday: Help Santa Toy Parade begins at 11 a.m. Bring a donation to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign. The parade will start at Ottawa City Hall and travel west on Laurier Avenue and south on Bank Street to Lansdowne.

    Sunday: Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade at 5:30 p.m. Parade travels along Strandherd Drive from Beatrice Drive to the OC Transpo Park N' Ride.

