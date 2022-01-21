The Orléans YMCA-YWCA will be closing its doors following the sale of the building.

Coun. Matthew Luloff shared a letter from YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region President R.J. Gallagher, announcing the Orléans Y on Centrum Boulevard has been sold.

"As you know the pandemic has been challenging for many organizations. Our Y has not been immune to the pressures," writes Gallagher.

"While the closure of this community facility is difficult, it has given us the opportunity to reconsider and refocus on the programs and services that we provide across our community."

Gallagher says the Y Child Care services and the Ottawa Public Health vaccination clinic will continue "uninterrupted" at the Orléans Y location.

The letter does not say what will happen with the building.

Coun. Luloff said it was "with extreme sadness" that he learned the YMCA-YMCA will close in Orléans.

"Growing up here in Orléans, I often used this YMCA location to play basketball with my friends and work out," writes Luloff.

The councillor says he will work with city staff to ensure the community has the capacity to "fill the void" of the loss of the YMCA-YWCA.

"Thank you to the hundreds of staff, past and present who made Orléans a better place through your work at Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA."