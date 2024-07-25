Man charged with attempted murder following June stabbing in Ottawa's east end

A 38-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a man lying on the ground in the 700 block of Montreal Road, near the Montfort Hospital, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 13. Ottawa police say the man suffered "serious injuries from being stabbed."

The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

On Thursday, Ottawa police announced the suspect is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police say when the suspect was arrested, fentanyl, hydromorphone, crack and cocaine were found in his possession. He is also facing drug possession charges.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.