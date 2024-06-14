OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout) The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.

    The Ottawa Fire Services says shortly after midnight, crews received a call repoting a worker had his hand trapped in a machinery at work located in the 1400 Block of Michael Street.

    When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately started helping the man remove his hand from the machine. After 18 minutes, the hand was liberated and that was when paramedics took over.

    Paramedics treated the man on scene and then transported him to hospital in stable condition.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News