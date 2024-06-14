Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.

The Ottawa Fire Services says shortly after midnight, crews received a call repoting a worker had his hand trapped in a machinery at work located in the 1400 Block of Michael Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately started helping the man remove his hand from the machine. After 18 minutes, the hand was liberated and that was when paramedics took over.

Paramedics treated the man on scene and then transported him to hospital in stable condition.