Worker falls 25 feet off a scissor lift at an Ottawa construction site

    A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after falling 25 feet from a scissor lift at a construction site in Ottawa's rural southwest end.

    Emergency crews were called to the site in the 8000 block of Copeland Road at 8 a.m. The Ottawa Fire Service says the initial report indicated equipment fell on a person at a construction site.

    Officials say when firefighters arrived on the scene, the investigation showed a person was knocked off a scissor lift and needed to be lifted from behind a wall.

    The victim fell inside a rebar cage.

    The Ottawa Fire Services Rope Rescue Team was able to lift the victim out of the cage and transferred care to paramedics.

    The man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

