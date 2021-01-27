OTTAWA -- Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death at a construction site near Ashton, in Ottawa's rural south-west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call Monday at a construction site on Westar Farm Way, off Flewellyn Road.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man for life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour reported a wall at the construction site had struck the worker.

The ministry says sub-contractor Bacic Forming Concrete employed the worker. The builder is Grizzly Homes.

Inspectors issued one order and one requirement to the constructor, and one requirement to the subcontractor. On Tuesday, inspectors returned to the site and issued three orders and one requirement to the constructor, Grizzly Homes.

The Ministry of Labour did not disclose the details of the orders.