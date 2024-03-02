'Wonderful world of bicycles': Gatineau-Ottawa Bicycle Show kicks off

Attention road cycling and mountain biking enthusiasts -- beginners or experts – the “wonderful world of bicycles,” is calling.

The Gatineau-Ottawa Bicycle Show kicked off on Friday, showcasing the latest cycling trends for the 2024 season, with nearly 100 participating exhibitors.

“Whether you are searching for a bicycle, equipment, accessories, clothing or advice, this is the best place to discover everything there is to know about the cycling world,” said the organizers of the show on its website.

Enthusiasts ranging between the ages of seven and 77 can try out various models of bicycles, attend conferences hosted by bicycle and cycling tourism specialists and participate in the show’s mechanical workshops.

Meanwhile, organizations operating in the cycling tourism industry will “showcase many popular cycling paths and events, the most beautiful cycling trails in Québec and more than one hundred other cycling destinations on five continents.”

Organizers say cycling is one of the best forms of exercise for staying healthy and in shape.

The show will last until Sunday.