40-storey residential tower proposed for Ottawa's west end

A new 40-storey high-rise tower could soon dot the skyline in Ottawa's west end.

Gatineau-based Brigil has revised its application to the City of Ottawa for a new residential building on Dumaurier Avenue, proposing to build a 40-storey residential and mixed-use building with 407 dwelling units.

The application filed with the city says the proposed development will include 240 one-bedroom units, 161 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units, along with an underground parking garage with 199 sparking spaces. There will also be space for approximately 304 bicycle parking spaces and storage lockers.

"Approximately 200 square metres of ground floor commercial space will contribute to a mix of uses on the subject property, and help meet the daily needs of the new residents," says the planning application report.

The new development is located near the western extension of Ottawa's Confederation Line and the Pinecrest station.

Brigil originally submitted plans for a 30-storey tower in 2021. Fortenn Planning and Design, speaking on behalf of Brigil, says the 40-storey design confirms with the City of Ottawa's Official Plan and the direction of the Pinecrest and Queensview Station Secondary Plan Study.

"The proposed development will be designed with a podium, tower and top, as directed by the City’s urban design guidelines," the report says. "The design will incorporate a four (4) storey, low-rise podium as its base, which will serve as the primary interface at the street level."

The proposed 40-storey building is the latest in a series of high-rise residential buildings proposed for Ottawa.

The new Lansdowne 2.0 has two highrise towers of 40 and 25 storeys, and the approved development at the old Greyhound bus terminal on Catherine Street includes towers of 32, 34 and 36 storeys.

Plans have been submitted to build a 26 and 35-storey tower with 592 residential units at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace in Barrhaven.