Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home in Ottawa’s west end.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting flames visible from the third floor of a home on Gladecrest Court just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“911 callers reported everyone did make it out of the home but a cat was still inside,” fire officials said in a statement.

Firefighters could see heavy black smoke and flames while responding to the fire.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters were able to quickly knock down the main body of the fire, which was located in a third floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to locate the cat inside the home and bring it to safety.

Ottawa Paramedics say an adult woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Gladecrest CRT off Valley Stream DR. The fire is contained a bedroom on the top floor of one unit in a 6-door row. One occupant with @OttawaParamedic One cat rescued by firefighters. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/YQ5x5ePPe2 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 15, 2022

FIRE IN CENTRETOWN

One person was treated by paramedics after a fire in Metcalfe.

Ottawa Fire says the occupant of the home on Derby Street called 911 just after 4 p.m. reporting their home was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered a working fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.