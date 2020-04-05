OTTAWA -- A 24-year-old Ottawa woman is facing a charge of assaulting police after Ottawa Police say she coughed on officers and claimed to have COVID-19.

Ottawa Police were called to a home on Forward Avenue in Mechanicsville early Sunday morning to investigate a possible break and enter in progress.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a break and enter did not take place. The property owner requested the officers remove a woman from the premises.

The woman initially refused to identify herself to the officers, and it was later determined there was an arrest warrant issued for her.

Police say the woman resisted arrest and intentionally coughed on the arresting officers claiming she had novel coronavirus.

"During her transport, the female also proceeded to spit at an officer," said police in a media release Sunday afternoon.

Brittany Lague is charged with assault police, obstruct/resist arrest, breach of probation and mischief.

She remains in police custody.

The Ottawa Police Service says spitting and/or intentionally coughing on another person is considered an assault and charges will be considered accordingly.