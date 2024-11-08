OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver facing charges after stolen vehicle crashes on Hwy. 17 in eastern Ontario

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    An eastern Ontario driver is facing multiple charges after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in eastern Ontario Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a minivan on the highway in Laurentian Valley Township.

    When police arrived on the scene, they found the pickup truck was stolen. They say it had been reported stolen that same day from an address in Whitewater Region. Officers say the stolen truck was going westbound on the highway "when it struck another westbound vehicle, left the roadway and struck a rock cut on Highway 17 just east of Whitewater Road."

    No serious injuries were reported.

    Police used a roadside screening device during the investigation.

    A 25-year-old man from Pembroke, Ont. has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, failure or refusal to comply with demand, two counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of failure to comply with probation order, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, and driving while under suspension.

    The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News