Almonte General Hospital's ER temporarily closed Friday night due to staff shortage

The emergency department at Almonte General Hospital will be temporarily closed Friday night due to staffing shortage, according to the hospital.

The closure will be in effect from Friday at 7 p.m., until Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

In a news release Friday, the Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) said patients' safety is the top priority, noting that all other hospitals remain fully operational.

"We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of our teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital as they work diligently to provide essential healthcare. Our partners at the Lanark County Paramedic Service continue to support our community through this period," said Brad Harrington, MRHA president and CEO.

Patients are asked to avoid visiting the AGH's emergency department. Here's a list of the nearest alternative emergency departments:

• Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital

• Arnprior Regional Health

• Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital

• Queensway Carleton Hospital

To speak with a registered nurse at Telehealth Ontario, you can call 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007.