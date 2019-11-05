

Carolan Lesaux , CTV Ottawa





A woman in her 50's remains in critical condition after she was rescued by firefighters from the third floor of an apartment building at 316 Lorry Greenberg Drive in Ottawa's east end. Emergency crews were called to the highrise around 3:15 on Tuesday morning. Firefighters first detected a slight haze on the third floor then located the unit in question at 316 Lorry Greenberg Drive. Upon entry, they found heavy fire inside the unit. The woman suffered both burns and smoke inhalation and found to be in cardiac arrest.

The woman was rescued and treated by firefighters until paramedics were able to take over. Paramedics had to administer a cyanide antidote to help save the patient, the first time this antidote has been administered by Ottawa paramedics. Residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their units.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious and no dollar amount has been tagged to the fire at this time.