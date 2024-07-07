OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman dead after being pulled from water in Prince Edward County

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a woman was pulled from the water and died in Prince Edward County on Saturday.

    Police say emergency services were called to Outlet Beach in Sandbanks Provincial Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive person in the water.

    A 66-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police did not say whether the death was suspicious.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince Edward County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News