Woman dead after being pulled from water in Prince Edward County

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a woman was pulled from the water and died in Prince Edward County on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called to Outlet Beach in Sandbanks Provincial Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive person in the water.

A 66-year-old woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police did not say whether the death was suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince Edward County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.