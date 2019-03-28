

A woman has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death as a result of a fatal Ottawa Valley crash October 27, 2017.

Two 18-year-old men, Brandon Hanniman and Alexander Paquette, died of their injuries following the single-vehicle crash around midnight along Calabogie Road near Burnstown, Ont.

The two men, along with two others were in a vehicle which crashed shortly after police say they left a local establishment. Police and the Coroner’s Office conducted an investigation concluding the men had consumed alcohol. Three of the men had been ejected from the vehicle which crashed into a rock cut; all of the men were 18 years old.

Ontario Provincial Police has charged 62-year-old Ann Senack of Greater Madawaska Township with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. Police have concluded consumption of alcohol contributed to the crash.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Renfrew on May 1, 2019