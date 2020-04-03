OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police say a 21-year-old woman is facing charges for falsely claiming she was infected with COVID-19, causing several officers to go briefly into quarantine.

On Tuesday, Gatineau Police officers went to a private residence to take a statement from a woman. Another person in the home was transported to the Gatineau Police station to meet with investigators.

Police say later in the day, officers were informed that the woman at the home had stated she tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened a day earlier.

COVID-19 pandemic measures required several officers and employees to be quarantined, and staff cleaned the police building and vehicles.

Police say its investigation later determined the woman had not tested positive for COVID-19, and had not undergone screening.

The woman was charged with obstruction to a peace officer, and will appear in court at a later date.

During interactions with police, people will be asked about their health to help reduce the risk of spreading novel coronavirus.

Police say a criminal charge can be laid when a person knowingly does not give the correct information about their health status as it relates to COVID-19.