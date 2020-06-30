OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police have arrested a woman in her 20s after the body of a baby was found in the city’s Hull Sector.

Police say officers were called to Mont-Bleu Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday after a resident made the discovery near the back of an apartment building.

Police say the death was obvious upon arrival. They have arrested a woman in her 20s who lives in Gatineau.

Police did not specify the relationship between the woman and the baby, but confirmed they were related. . An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The back parking lots to nearby buildings were blocked off for the investigation. Police sa they have interviewed several witnesses.

Mental health support is being offered to responding officers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819 243-INFO (4636), option 5.