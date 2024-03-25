Woman, 75, suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with truck in North Dundas
A 75-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash last week in the township of North Dundas, south of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the collision on March 21 shortly after 11:30 a.m. involving a passenger vehicle and a truck hauling a livestock trailer.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Ormond Road and Rodney Lane, a rural area just north of the village of Winchester and approximately 45 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.
A 75-year-old woman from Masham, Que. travelling in the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital. Her injuries are considered life-threatening, police say.
No charges related to the incident have been announced.
OPP is searching for information or relevant dashcam video regarding the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.
