OTTAWA -- After several days of spring-like weather, Canada’s top weather forecaster warns the “major weather system of the winter” is set to hit Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew – Pembroke and Barry’s Bay and Smiths Falls-Lanark area, with 20 to 40 cm of snow possible from Wednesday to Thursday.

A snowfall warning in effect for communities like Kemptville, Cornwall and Morrisburg calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow, while communities like Brockville and Kingston are under a freezing rain warning.

Ottawa is expected to be dusted with 2 cm of light snow on Wednesday before the accumulation begins to intensify. Environment Canada says 10 to 15 cm of snow could fall overnight, then another 10 to 20 cm on Thursday.

The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 centimetres of snow on Feb. 7.

Ottawa has received 163 centimetres of snow so far this winter. During the same period last winter, Ottawa had received 269 centimetres of snow.

“The winter has not been punishing,” Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips told CTV News on Tuesday. He added there’s “been a lot of variety with the weather. I always think that when you have a couple of cold days but then you get a couple of mild days …. It makes the winter goes faster.”

With the end of winter in sight, Phillips is burying expectations this could be the final storm of winter.

“If we look from this point on, Ottawa still gets about a quarter of its annual snowfall.”

Phillips told CFRA’s Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Tuesday morning that from Feb. 24 until the final snowfall, Ottawa typically gets about 55 centimetres of snow.