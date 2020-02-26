OTTAWA -- The biggest winter storm of the season is threatening to disrupt travel across the region.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Ottawa, while a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists stay alert and slow down while driving across the region.

#SeeSnowGoSlow! Be prepared for changing driving conditions, especially later in the day. Lights on, clear off your vehicle and leave extra following distance. #DriveSafe #SlowDown @OPP_COMM_ER #otttraffic ^bd pic.twitter.com/MDhAgqqSWc — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 26, 2020

The OPP has released the following tips for motorists:

Drive according to current road and weather conditions. Reduce your speed when adverse weather conditions arrive

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Clear frost and snow off all windows, mirrors and lights

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

Air Canada has issued a travel alert for Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal. The airline warns flights may be impacted by the snow on Wednesday and Thursday..

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.