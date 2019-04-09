

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The calendar says Spring, but it will look and feel like Winter in Ottawa today.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay, Prescott and Russell.

Environment Canada says snow at times heavy is expected for areas along the Quebec border today. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm is possible.

There is also a risk of freezing rain.

The record for greatest snowfall in Ottawa on April 9 is 4.2 cm, set back in 2000.

A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for areas south of Ottawa, including:

Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe

Brockville and Prescott

Smiths Falls, Perth, Eastern Lanark County

Merrickville, Wolfford and Kemptville

Westport and Charleston Lake

Maxville and Alexandria

Winchester and Newington

Morrisburg and Long Sault

Environment Canada says a few hours of freezing rain is expected before the precipitation changes to snow later today. Some areas will see “several centimetres of snow.”