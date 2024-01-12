OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police identify suspect

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown. (Ottawa Police Service/release) The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown. (Ottawa Police Service/release)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police service says the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown Ottawa has been identified.

    On Friday, police asked people to help identify the suspect driver.

    OPS said two drivers were driving from Quebec into Ottawa last June when the suspect driver became upset with the other driver as the result of a driving maneuver. Police added the suspect exited his car and smashed the window of the other driver’s car with an unspecified object while shouting threats when both cars stopped at a red light.

    Police say investigation is ongoing. They did not release his identity.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News