Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police identify suspect

The Ottawa Police service says the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown Ottawa has been identified.

On Friday, police asked people to help identify the suspect driver.

OPS said two drivers were driving from Quebec into Ottawa last June when the suspect driver became upset with the other driver as the result of a driving maneuver. Police added the suspect exited his car and smashed the window of the other driver’s car with an unspecified object while shouting threats when both cars stopped at a red light.

Police say investigation is ongoing. They did not release his identity.